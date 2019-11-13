|
Sue Ellen Gallagher
Melbourne - Sue Ellen Gallagher, 89, died peacefully on Friday November 8 after a brief stay at the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay.
She was born October 1, 1930 in Huntington, West Virginia to Goldia (Carter) and Ralph Tuckwiller. Her father was a civil engineer and her family moved frequently to different parts of the country for his work assignments.
In 1949 Sue met and married the love of her life, Okey Lee Gallagher, in Huntington, where their daughter Paula was born three years later. After Okey was promoted into management within the United States Postal Service, the family relocated to the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC, where they remained until Okey's retirement.
During their years in Virginia, Sue worked in various interior design, furniture, and antique businesses, pursuing her lifelong passion for all things beautiful. After Sue and Okey moved to Indialantic, Florida in 1990, they enjoyed a very active and happy social life where she met her dear friend Sally Lomenzo. Sue also served as a volunteer at Foosaner Art Museum.
Shortly after her husband's death in 2002, Sue moved into the Crane Creek apartments in Melbourne, where she made many new friends and continued to reside until her death. Until the day she passed, Sue was blessed with an active and perceptive mind, interested in the arts and current events. One of the joys of her later years was discussing these topics with her caregiver and friend Pary Parsa.
In addition to her husband, Sue was predeceased by her brother Jim Tuckwiller. Survivors include her daughter Paula Ann Gallagher and son-in-law Bill Johnson of Connecticut, her sisters-in-law Mary Gallagher of West Virginia and Sarah Tuckwiller of Virginia, seven nieces and nephews, and two step-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral, but a memorial event is being planned for later this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Sue to the Unity Church of Melbourne or Hospice of Health First.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019