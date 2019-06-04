|
|
Sueanne Kenealy Gallagher
Melbourne - Sueanne Gallagher, 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Sue is survived by her daughter Kelly Bailey of Grovetown, GA; son James Gallagher, Jr. of Cocoa, FL; daughter Coleen Gallagher of Cocoa, FL; son Kevin Gallagher and his wife Sandy of Old Hickory, TN; and daughter Kathleen Simon and her husband Gary of Peachtree Corners, GA. In addition, she is survived by her fourteen grandchildren, her six great grandchildren, a large extended family, and countless friends.
Sue was born on January 1, 1939 in New York City. In 1959, she married James Gallagher of Queens, NY. Sue and Jim were happily married for 59 years until his passing in November, 2018. In 1972, they decided to move their family to south Florida. Sue was a dedicated nurse at Baptist Hospital in Miami, FL, for over 20 years. She was very involved in her church, participating in many ministries and programs such as Meals on Wheels. In addition, she thoroughly enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines choral group in both Miami and Melbourne. Along with her late husband Jim, their house was always open to friends and family, whether for holidays or just a quick visit.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community located at 3050 N. Highway AIA, Indialantic, FL 32903.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 4, 2019