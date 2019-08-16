|
Susan Browning Nichols
Orlando - Susan Browning Nichols passed away July 18, 2019 at age 57 with her loving husband by her side. Born JuIy 12, 1962 in Pineville, KY, Susan grew up in Rockledge, FL and graduated Rockledge High School in 1980. She received a Musical Therapy degree from Charleston Southern University in 1984 and later received a master's degree in Public Health.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years Vincent Park Nichols, sons Adam and Parker NichoIs, mother Rickey Browning, brother Brent Browning (Marye Bess], brother in law Pride Nichols (Renee), nieces Marye Grace, Anna and Sara Browning and nephew Alex Nichols. She was preceded in death by her father Billy Browning.
Susan married Vincent Park Nichols January 1985 and completed her college internship at Children's Hospital in New Orleans. She then worked at a nursing home in Spanish Fort, AL as a musical therapist. Relocating to Orlando in 1989, Susan continued her work as a musical therapist at Florida Hospital. Her current and most beloved job was with Community Health Centers in the greater Orlando area. She truly loved her coworkers and enjoyed influencing government officials to help the needs of those less fortunate while obtaining grants to further fund the mission of the organization in which she so strongly believed.
Her Heavenly Father and His Christian values were always at the center of Susan's life. She loved to watch the sun come up and go down over the ocean or gulf reminding her that God is the creator from beginning to end. Her red hair, radiant smile, soft green eyes and magnetic personality were impossible to ignore. She shared her extreme love of life with the incredible number of wonderful friends and relatives that were so blessed to have her a part of their lives. Susan's natural, unique way of living and loving life and everyone in it truly made this world a better, more beautiful place.
A Celebration of Line Service will be held at First Baptist Church Cocoa August 17th at 10:00 AM with visitation from 9:30 to 10:00 AM. A Reception will follow in the Family Life Center. If you wish to make a charitable donation in Susan's memory, please consider Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and HSCT Warriors.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 16, 2019