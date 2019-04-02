Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM

Melbourne - Susan Thompson Chapman, 77, of Melbourne peacefully passed on Sunday March 31, 2019. She was a retired Registered Nurse moving to Brevard County in the 80's from South Florida, a Baptist and member of the Red Hat Ladies Society.

Survivors include her husband John, sons Jay Plotkin and Randy Plotkin, daughters Cindy Ewing and Lori Pemberton, grandchildren Jason, Nikki, Stephanie, Caitlin, Loren, Alexis, Taylor, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Calling hour will be Thursday April 4th from 2pm-3pmwith a service at 3pm in the Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Chapel.

Donations in her name may be made to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 2, 2019
