Susan Dunscombe



Susan Dunscombe would have shied away from such a public notice like an obituary but would have appreciated being remembered by those who loved her and called her a friend. She was a private person but an adventurous, fun loving, and very kind soul. Born to Dr. John and Jeannette Ferguson, and the eldest of 4, she was raised in Newton, Iowa, where her father had a private practice. She later attended Simpson College and moved to Iowa City where she met her future husband, businessman and jazz drummer, David Dunscombe.



In the 1970s with their two children in tow, Susan and David traveled around the US in a school bus renovated by David. The tiny house on wheels landed the young family in sunny Florida where Susan worked at the Kennedy Space Center supporting many missions throughout the decades. She was a consummate professional and often requested by name to start new contracts at KSC. A beloved niece remembers her this way, "she taught me about the need to stand up for my rights as a young girl working at the space center in a very male dominated time and she taught me to be kind to women and cheer their accomplishments as if they were your own. She was a true feminist with an understanding of life that was equal to her beauty."



Susan passed at home on October 2nd. She was dearly and deeply loved and will be forever missed by her children, Samantha (Robert), David (Kim), stepdaughter Danielle and grandchildren, Ben and Morgan; siblings Johnna Cashill and John Ferguson among many, many others. A celebration of life will be held next year. Donations may be made in Susan's name to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Jazz Foundation of America Musicians' Emergency Fund.









