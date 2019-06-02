Services
Susan Francis Bronzo


Melbourne - Susan Francis Bronzo, 89, of Melbourne, FL was called to Heaven on May 17th 2019. Originally from Brooklyn New York, she moved to Florida in 1966. She is survived by her husband Arthur her four children Roni, John, Jamie, and Kathy, her five grandchildren Brian, Jodie, Ashley, Amber and Megan, five great grandchildren Caitlyn, Liam, Hayden, Ella, Emma and Griffin and sister Margaret Cibelli. She was known as Oma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and Mama Sue to others. All that we are is thanks to our mother. She was an amazing woman. Her Zest for life and fun and family will live on with her children. She also loved her slot machines with her dear friend Louise. If God does not have any slot machines, he better get some now. Our mother is gone but our love for her will never end. On August 24th we will honor her wishes and have a celebration of life gathering (place to be determined). Please come and laugh and eat and drink with us and celebrate this special lady. We also request no flowers but if you can come with a lotto scratch off my mother will be smiling down from Heaven.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019
