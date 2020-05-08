Susan Janna Fitzpatrick
Susan Janna Fitzpatrick, 75, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on May 2, 2020. She was raised in Hillsdale, NJ and lived in the area until moving to Florida in 2001 with the love of her life/husband, Edward Fitzpatrick. Sue always put her family first, making every holiday a time to remember. She was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and a true friend to all. She was generous, kind, and beautiful. One of her greatest passions besides her family was caring for horses.
Left to honor Sue and her memory are husband, Ed; her children, Tom Mullane and Kim Wenke; her son-in-law, Curtis Wenke; her daughter-in-law, Laura Mullane; her sister Jackie (Larry) Veal; a best friend a girl could ask for, Sally Melnick; and her nieces and nephews. She had an incredible relationship with her five grandchildren Hunter, Ethan, Logan, Elizabeth, and Catherine.
The love, dedication, and strength she instilled in her family will never be forgotten. A service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Francis (www.hospiceofstfrancis.com).
Susan Janna Fitzpatrick, 75, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on May 2, 2020. She was raised in Hillsdale, NJ and lived in the area until moving to Florida in 2001 with the love of her life/husband, Edward Fitzpatrick. Sue always put her family first, making every holiday a time to remember. She was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and a true friend to all. She was generous, kind, and beautiful. One of her greatest passions besides her family was caring for horses.
Left to honor Sue and her memory are husband, Ed; her children, Tom Mullane and Kim Wenke; her son-in-law, Curtis Wenke; her daughter-in-law, Laura Mullane; her sister Jackie (Larry) Veal; a best friend a girl could ask for, Sally Melnick; and her nieces and nephews. She had an incredible relationship with her five grandchildren Hunter, Ethan, Logan, Elizabeth, and Catherine.
The love, dedication, and strength she instilled in her family will never be forgotten. A service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Francis (www.hospiceofstfrancis.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from May 8 to May 9, 2020.