Susan Miller
Orlando - Susan I. Miller, of Orlando passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Susan enjoyed Music and the outdoors especially deep-sea fishing, the ocean and beach. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 26 years, Virgil "Bud" Miller; son Steve (Leslie) Kovacs; step sons Gregory (Debbie) Miller, Curtis (Janine) Miller and Tony Miller and four grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 18, 2019