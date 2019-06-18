Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Miller


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Miller Obituary
Susan Miller

Orlando - Susan I. Miller, of Orlando passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Susan enjoyed Music and the outdoors especially deep-sea fishing, the ocean and beach. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 26 years, Virgil "Bud" Miller; son Steve (Leslie) Kovacs; step sons Gregory (Debbie) Miller, Curtis (Janine) Miller and Tony Miller and four grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now