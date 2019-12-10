|
|
Susan Mincey
Cocoa Beach - Susan Mincey, 69, of Cocoa Beach, Florida passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home in Cocoa Beach, Fl. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jim and her mother, Hazel Hoinville. She is predeceased by her father, Sidney Hoinville and her brother, Roy Hoinville. Susan graduated from East Carolina University and held positions in the IT industry. A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home at 101 N. Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach. Donations in her memory made be made to the Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association at www.thyca.org. You may sign Susan's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019