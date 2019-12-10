Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Mincey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Mincey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Mincey Obituary
Susan Mincey

Cocoa Beach - Susan Mincey, 69, of Cocoa Beach, Florida passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home in Cocoa Beach, Fl. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jim and her mother, Hazel Hoinville. She is predeceased by her father, Sidney Hoinville and her brother, Roy Hoinville. Susan graduated from East Carolina University and held positions in the IT industry. A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home at 101 N. Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach. Donations in her memory made be made to the Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association at www.thyca.org. You may sign Susan's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now