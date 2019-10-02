|
Susie Faye Cullity
formerly of Melbourne - Susie F. Cullity, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 21st. She was born on September 25, 1928 in LaGrange, Georgia, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Gholston.
Susie was married to Robert Frye and later to Edwin Cullity, both of whom predeceased her. She was the mother of Michael Frye who predeceased her and is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Frye Comeaux, and her niece, Margaret Frye Kemp.
During her life and marriages, both to military husbands, Susie lived abroad for a number of years including England and Okinawa. Susie lived at Buena Vida Estates in Melbourne and will be missed by her many friends there.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 2, 2019