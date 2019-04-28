Susie M. Freed



Merritt Island - Susie M. Freed, 93, passed away on April 22, 2019. Susie was born in Jefferson, S.C. on September 27, 1925. After graduating high school, she volunteered and supported the wartime efforts by working on airplanes during WWII, at which time she met her husband of almost 50 years. After marrying, they relocated to Orlando, FL where her three children were born. She later moved to Cocoa, FL and went to work for Belks department store as Buyer and Manager of the Domestics (Fabrics) Department. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling through every state in the continental United States, as well as Mexico and Canada. She later became very active in Golden Life Senior Group and her church, Orsino Baptist in Merritt Island, FL. She is predeceased by her parents, 3 siblings, her husband; Stewart "Mike" Freed, and her son; Stephen Freed. She is survived by her two children; Michael Freed (Jan), Melbourne, FL and



Deborah Withers (Alan), Merritt Island, FL; 3 grandchildren: Michael Sutherland, Kevin Sutherland, and Dennis Freed; and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Orsino Baptist Church, Merritt Island, FL on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm with services immediately following from 3:00 - 4:00 pm. Susie will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery, Orlando, FL with her husband and son. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Hospice of St. Francis, 1250



Grumman PL, Titusville, FL 32780 or Orsino Baptist Church, 4505 N Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, FL 32953. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at:



Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, Merritt Island, FL is assisting the family. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019