Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Meyer


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne Meyer Obituary
Suzanne Meyer

Titusville - Suzanne Meyer, age 70, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Isaiah Assisted Living Facility in Mims. A native of Daytona Beach she came to Titusville from Boca Raton over 30 years ago. She was and avid environmentalist and tireless volunteer. She dedicated her time to the Florida Native Plants Society, Sea Rocket Chapter as well as being a member of the Friends of the Enchanted Forest. A charter member of the Enchanted Forest group she helped gather support to get the state to recognize the importance of preserving that area. This was the first property purchased by the EEL Program in Brevard County.

She is survived by her husband: William; son, Andrew (Malinda ) Villain of Titusville; sister: Kathy DeGaris of Gerard, PA; and granddaughter: Gwendolyn.

To share your memories of Suzanne or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
Download Now