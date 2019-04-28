|
|
Suzanne Meyer
Titusville - Suzanne Meyer, age 70, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Isaiah Assisted Living Facility in Mims. A native of Daytona Beach she came to Titusville from Boca Raton over 30 years ago. She was and avid environmentalist and tireless volunteer. She dedicated her time to the Florida Native Plants Society, Sea Rocket Chapter as well as being a member of the Friends of the Enchanted Forest. A charter member of the Enchanted Forest group she helped gather support to get the state to recognize the importance of preserving that area. This was the first property purchased by the EEL Program in Brevard County.
She is survived by her husband: William; son, Andrew (Malinda ) Villain of Titusville; sister: Kathy DeGaris of Gerard, PA; and granddaughter: Gwendolyn.
To share your memories of Suzanne or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019