Palm Bay - Sydney Goldstein, 83, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in London, England. Sydney is survived by his wife Hildegard of 53 years; his son Mark, from previous marriage; his niece Mandy Annear; nephews Steven and Michael Davis, Wayne and Brian Bolster. Sydney and Hildegard immigrated to America, Miami in 1981 were he started a Medical Device Manufacturing Company. And finally retired to Palm Bay in 2003. He had a successful Exhibition in West Palm Beach in 2008. He will be greatly missed by all. Per Sydney's wishes no services are planned. Arrangement by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, Fl 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 17, 2019
