Titusville - SYDNEY S. BROOKE JR, 87, PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY AFTER A LONG BATTLE WITH CANCER, SURROUNDED BY HIS WIFE, CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN. BORN IN 1932 IN DOVER, NJ, TO SYDNEY S. BROOKE SR AND ANNE W. BROOKE OF LAKEWOOD, NJ, SYD GRADUATED LAKEWOOD HIGH SCHOOL IN 1950 AND RUTGERS PREPATORY IN 1951. A STAR FOOTBALL AND TRACK ATHLETE, SYD ATTENDED THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ON A FOOTBALL SCHOLARSHIP FOR ONE SEMESTER, AND THEN ENLISTED IN THE US NAVY AND SERVED AS A RADIO MAN ON USS MULIPHEN (AKA-61) FROM 1952-1956.AFTER SERVING IN THE NAVY, SYD MANAGED THE STANBROOKE RESORT AND RANCH ON SILVER LAKE IN RHINEBECK, NY, WHERE IN 1959 HE MET AND MARRIED HIS WIFE OF THIRTY-EIGHT YEARS, PATRICIA PAULINE O'KEEFE, OF BEACON, NY. SYD RETURNED TO COLLEGE AND RECEIVED A MATHEMATICS DEGREE FROM MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY IN 1963. FROM 1964-1989, HE TAUGHT MATH AND COACHED THE GOLF TEAM AT JACKSON HIGH SCHOOL IN JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ. HIS WIFE, PATRICIA, ALSO TAUGHT THERE. AFTER PATRICA PASSED AWAY IN 1998, SYD MARRIED MARISTELL SORENSEN OF GLEN ELLYN, IL, AND TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA ON AUGUST 19, 2000, ON THE SECOND GREEN AT LACITA COUNTRY CLUB, WHERE THEY BOTH HAD MANY FRIENDS AND GOOD TIMES. SYD TRULY WAS A WARM AND GENEROUS SOUL WHO LOVED TO PLAY GOLF WITH "THE BOYS" AND SPEND TIME WITH HIS WIFE "MOOK" AND THEIR FAMILY. SYD IS SURVIVED BY HIS LOVING WIFE MARISTELL, SON RICHARD BROOKE (THERESA), DAUGHTER KAREN (BROOKE) MESSLER, GRAND-DAUGHTERS TRACEY SANCHEZ AND AMANDA DEVOE, GRAND-SONS JUSTIN, NICHOLAS, AND ROBERT DARBY BROOKE. GREAT-GRAND-DAUGHTERS ELINA, AMELIA, EMILY, ABBIE, AND GREAT-GRANDSONS TOBIN, ALDER, TAVISH, EVAN, MICAH, AND EAN. AT SYD'S REQUEST, THERE WILL BE NO SERVICES. A MEMORIAL IS PLANNED IN LATE NOVEMBER, 2020, IN TITUSVILLE, FL. DONATIONS CAN BE MADE IN SYD'S MEMORY TO THE WOMEN'S CENTER, 400 JULIA ST. TITUSVILLE, FL 32780 (321) 607-6811.









