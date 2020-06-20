Sylvie M. Brown-Balagna
Sylvie M. Brown-Balagna, 74, surrounded by family and dearest friends, passed away peacefully on the 16th of June, 2020. Sylvie was born to Robert Louis Billard and Simone Pualette Seigle in Orleans, France on February 3, 1946, and is survived by her brother Patrick Billard, in France. Even as a child she had a glowing quest for life, which showed in so many ways, including her relationships and endless love of activities, such as swimming, horseback riding, snow skiing and playing piano.
Sylvie had a long and wonderful career working as an Auditor for the US Army Central Command in Germany and most recently in Brevard County as a Real Estate Agent and Broker of her own Agency, where she continued striving for excellence in all her work. She always loved meeting and working honestly with people.
Sylvie was united in Holy matrimony to Fred D Balagna in August of 1996.
She had a passion for adventure and travel and was lucky enough to have explored much of the world. She was the most dedicated, loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother and brought happiness and laughter to everyone she met. She will be remembered for her vivacious personality and unmatched class, all wrapped up with her notoriously adorable French accent. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her family and friends whom she has touched over the years.
She is survived by her husband, Fred D. Balagna, daughter, Caroline P. Brown and grand-daughter, Adagia G. Leo.
A small mass service will be performed at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, on Saturday the 27 of June, 2020, at 1:30PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 100 people will be allowed and all must have masks during the service.
Sylvie had a gift of mercy, especially for children and regularly donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Her request was to have any memorial donations made out to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html and select "Dedicate My Donation" to Sylvie M. Brown-Balagna
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.