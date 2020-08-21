1/2
Ted Stoner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted Stoner

Melbourne, FL - Ted Stoner, 79, of Melbourne passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020. He moved here from Sellersville, PA in 1977 and was a Catholic, avid fisherman, boater, jokester and dog trainer.

Survivors include his wife Pat, daughters Patty (Jeff) Rock, Susan Horan, and Linda Brown, sons Bob and Jim Gissel, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and a brother Frank (Margie) Stoner.

Calling hours will be Thursday Aug 27th from 5pm-8pm at Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday August 28th at 11am at Ascension Catholic Church. The family requests that any donations in his memory be made to the Brevard County Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved