Ted Stoner



Melbourne, FL - Ted Stoner, 79, of Melbourne passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020. He moved here from Sellersville, PA in 1977 and was a Catholic, avid fisherman, boater, jokester and dog trainer.



Survivors include his wife Pat, daughters Patty (Jeff) Rock, Susan Horan, and Linda Brown, sons Bob and Jim Gissel, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and a brother Frank (Margie) Stoner.



Calling hours will be Thursday Aug 27th from 5pm-8pm at Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday August 28th at 11am at Ascension Catholic Church. The family requests that any donations in his memory be made to the Brevard County Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store