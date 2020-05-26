Teresa Capodice Heiney
Titusville - Teresa Capodice Heiney of Titusville passed away on April 28, 2020, at AdventHealth Hospital, Orlando, Fl. She was born Dec. 15, 1956, In Bloomington, Illinois, daughter of Jack and Betty Crews Capodice.
Teresa grew up in Bloomington, Illinois where she worked in her family's business (M. Capodice & Sons). After graduating from Central Catholic High School, she continued her studies at Heartland College where she obtained a degree in Nursing. She worked for several years as a registered nurse at Illinois Heart and Lung Associates. In 2008 she moved to Cocoa Beach and continued her nursing career as a home health nurse and at Brevard Cardiology Group until her recent retirement. Teresa demonstrated wisdom, compassion and dedication to her patients. Her kindness and larger than life personality will be missed beyond measure.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband, Elmer Heiney; her two children, Keynan Clyburn (Kim Holyk), Denver; Kimberly Carol Clyburn, Titusville; her two grandchildren, Betty Capodice (Keynan Clyburn) and Emilia Kimberly Bryce (Pat and Elisa). Also surviving is her father, Jack Capodice; her siblings, Carol (Carl) Godbey, Tina (Mark) Stratman, Jack (Joan) Capodice Jr., Mary (John) Gonzales, Jane (Mark) Frillici, Cece (Bob) Barnett and Nick (Nori) Capodice; as well as many nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Betty.
Teresa's beauty came from a life well-lived. She realized at a young age how to be independent and self-reliant; she was a good friend to all she met. She held family, friends and faith close, enjoyed cooking, traveling and bargain hunting at local garage sales. Teresa's best quality was her sense of humor; she used it in good times and bad; always there to make those around her laugh.
Per her wishes, a celebration of life will take place in Brevard County as soon as family and friends can gather safely. Donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA of Brevard or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in FloridaToday from May 26 to May 28, 2020.