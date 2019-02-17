Teresa Z. Kulas



Merritt Island - Teresa Z. Kulas passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, peacefully with her husband by her side. Teresa was born in Knoxville, TN but also lived in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Boca Raton, FL and Cape Canaveral, FL before settling in Merritt Island.



Teresa had a full life and worked as a real estate agent, a legal secretary, a social worker and a CNA among other jobs. She was a very spiritually oriented person. She loved the Course in Miracles and later became a devotee of her spiritual guru, Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, whose main teaching was Love All, Serve All. And that she did. She cared about everyone she met and tried to help everyone she could.



Teresa is survived by her husband of 25 years, Andreas A. Kulas; her loving cat, Krishna; her sister, Debra Baird, of Knoxville, TN; and her brother, Carl Perry and his wife Ruth, of Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Betsy Zmolek and her younger brother, Perry Zmolek.



Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 17, 2019