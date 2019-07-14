Services
Beach Funeral Home-East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus E. Wilkerson III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus E. Wilkerson III Obituary
Thaddeus E. Wilkerson III

Indian Harbour Beach - Thaddeus E Wilkerson III, 66, of Indian Harbour Beach, FL passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the William Childs Hospice House due to cancer. He was born on April 3, 1953 in Temple Terrace, FL to the late Thaddeus E Wilkerson II and Criquette B Wilkerson.

Per Thad's wishes there will be no funeral services, a celebration of life will be held later in the year.

Thad was a retired Engineer from the PCB industry and lived in Indian Harbour Beach, FL with his partner of nearly 25 years Sarah Joseph. He enjoyed learning new things, was an avid reader, liked science fiction and sharing his life experiences thru stories with his friend and family. He was a wonderfully kind, generous and sharing man.

Thad is survived by his daughters Benjamin (Shannon) Steffes of MO; Candace Schneider of FL; son Jason (Ashleigh) Joseph of CT; 4 grandchildren Kiley and Haylie of MO; Jack and Teagan of CT. He is also survived by his sisters Valerie Wilkerson of FL; Dominique (Ruben) Jones of FL; brother Christopher Wilkerson of FL and 6 nieces and nephews.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now