|
|
Thaddeus E. Wilkerson III
Indian Harbour Beach - Thaddeus E Wilkerson III, 66, of Indian Harbour Beach, FL passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the William Childs Hospice House due to cancer. He was born on April 3, 1953 in Temple Terrace, FL to the late Thaddeus E Wilkerson II and Criquette B Wilkerson.
Per Thad's wishes there will be no funeral services, a celebration of life will be held later in the year.
Thad was a retired Engineer from the PCB industry and lived in Indian Harbour Beach, FL with his partner of nearly 25 years Sarah Joseph. He enjoyed learning new things, was an avid reader, liked science fiction and sharing his life experiences thru stories with his friend and family. He was a wonderfully kind, generous and sharing man.
Thad is survived by his daughters Benjamin (Shannon) Steffes of MO; Candace Schneider of FL; son Jason (Ashleigh) Joseph of CT; 4 grandchildren Kiley and Haylie of MO; Jack and Teagan of CT. He is also survived by his sisters Valerie Wilkerson of FL; Dominique (Ruben) Jones of FL; brother Christopher Wilkerson of FL and 6 nieces and nephews.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 14, 2019