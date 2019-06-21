Services
Indian River City United Methodist Church
1355 Cheney Hwy
Titusville, FL 32780
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Indian River City United Methodist Church
1355 Cheney Hwy.
Titusville, FL
Titusville - Thelma Hattaway Lay was born 06.09.1939 in Jamestown, TN. She went home to be with her Lord on 06.12.2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lay. She is survived by her 4 children;Sharon Hisey (Dean), Cynthia Rosarius (Paul), Roy Keith Lay (Marlice) and Jonathan Lay; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Shirley McBryde, Brenda Allison and 1 brother, Charles Glisson.

A Celebration of Life will he held on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Indian River City United Methodist Church, 1355 Cheney Hwy, Titusville, FL 32780.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 21, 2019
