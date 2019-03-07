|
|
Thelma L. Weigel
Suntree - Thelma L. Weigel, 81, of Suntree, passed away on February 28, 2019, with family by her side. She was born in Lapeer, Michigan to Gordon and Dorothy Weigel, on April 18, 1937. She was a graduate of Eastern Michigan State College, earning a BA and MA in Elementary Education. Her teaching career started in Michigan and continued in Brevard County for more than 30 years. She finished her career in education as Assistant Principal of Saturn Elementary School in Cocoa.
She is survived by brothers, Frederick (Barbara) Weigel, Thomas Weigel, Alvin (deceased) (Carolyn) Weigel. She is also survived by nephews Gregory Weigel, Geoffrey (Donna) Weigel, James (Tracy) Weigel, Steven Weigel (deceased), TJ (Judy) Weigel, Jarod Voorhees (deceased), and nieces, Danielle (Stephanos) Skiouris, and Tommi (Aaron) Courtney.
Thelma loved traveling, attending the opera, the ballet, Broadway shows, quilting, crafting and spending time with their family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 7, 2019