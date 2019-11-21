|
|
Thelma Wolf
Melbourne - Thelma Marie (Ruddle) Wolf passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019. She and husband, Ed moved their family to Rockledge, Florida in 1963. Thelma was born in Franklin, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Franklin High School in 1939. She moved to Charleston, West Virginia where she worked for the State Department of Education and met her soon to be husband, Ed Wolf. Ed was Yeoman First Class in the US Navy working for the recruiting office. After they married they moved to Beckley, West Virginia.. Thelma worked for City Gas Company in Rockledge as a receptionist for 15 years. After retirement she and Ed opened Americana Antiques Store in Rockledge and later raised miniature horses.
In addition to her husband, Thelma is pre-deceased by her parents, Roy and Leta Ruddle, and 3 siblings (Charles Ruddle, Jeanne Crigler, Hasley Mullenax). Her brother Bobby Ruddle resides in West Virginia. Thelma is survived by four children (Frank Wolf, Lewis Edward Wolf, Gary Wolf and Debbie Wolf Miller), seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 S. US Highway 1, Rockledge, Florida, on Sunday, 11-24-19, at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to . Condolences may be shared at www.floridamemorialfh-gardens.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019