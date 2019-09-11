|
|
Theodora L. O'Grady
Cocoa Beach - Theodora "Teddy" Levine O'Grady, Beloved wife to Michael, mother to Gus, Bernie & Sally, and friend to many passed away on 29 August 2019 at 4:16 PM at the young age of 91 years. Teddy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bernie Levine, and her sister, Suzanne Higgins.
"Teddy" was born in New York City on November 27, 1927 to Henry and Ethel (Marcus) Levine. She attended high school in Hollywood, CA and Poughkeepsie, NY.
Teddy worked for her mother along with her brother and sister at Dutchess lanes in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was married to August Spier in 1951, they had two children (August & Bernard); then in 1960 they divorced, leaving Teddy to raised her two sons, Gus Spier of Middleburg, VA and Bernie Spier of Palm Bay, FL as a single mother. Later she opened a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio Store. After a few years and after her husband Edward Flanagan passed away, she started working at the College Hill Golf Course. It was here where she met and later married Michael G. O'Grady on 24 October 1975. The couple moved to the Space-Coast in 1980 and has resided here ever since. She worked in Cocoa Beach for her brother at B&B Reproduction, for Marinoff Construction and finally for Geiger and Geiger appraisers.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Michael G. O'Grady, her sons August H. "Gus" Spier and Bernard A. "Bernie" Spier, her step-daughter Sally Breiner, and several cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was the best of friends, a good neighbor, and a sterling example to all the knew her.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Florida Memorial Life Event Center in Rockledge, FL on Tuesday, September 17, at 12:00PM noon.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Health First.
For full online tribute and guestbook please visit www.funeralsolutions.net/obituaries
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 11, 2019