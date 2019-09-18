Services
Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
South Patrick Chapel
84 Harrier Ave
Satellite Beach, FL
Theresa Jones Murray

Theresa Jones Murray Obituary
Theresa Jones Murray

Satellite Beach - Theresa Jones Murray, 76, died on Aug. 17, 2019 after a pro-longed illness. She was born in Macon, GA on Oct. 2, 1942 to William T. Jones, Sr. and Dosia E. Gardner.

She was a beautiful wife to Wallace (Wally) K. Murray and a loving mother to Julia Secure and Ryan Elks, nephew John Moody and niece Nancy Moody, and other nieces, nephews, grandchildren who meant so much to her.

She was so loved with friends and family in so many places. A memorial gathering will be at South Patrick Chapel, 84 Harrier Ave, Satellite Beach Florida on Sept. 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 18, 2019
