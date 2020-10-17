1/1
Theresa Legge
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Legge

Titusville - Theresa Frances Perry Legge, age 79 passed away at southern Living Assisted Living on October 16, 2020. She was born January 18, 1941 in Kittanning, PA to the late Louis and Gertrude (Berlinger). Theresa attended Ford City High, Ford City, PA. She began her career in 1969 as a secretary with the Sentinel Star in Cocoa, Florida. She joined Florida Today in 1978 as an Advertising Sales Representative until her retirement in 1997. Theresa leaves behind her four children Mark Roberts of Tarentum, PA, Anita (Tim) Fields, Grandsons Zane, Perry, Jake Fields Titusville, FL, Maria (Boyd) Rowe, grandchildren, Remington and Anna Rowe, Melbourne, FL, Son Paul (Mariela Aricap) Legge, grandchildren Michael Crain, Paul, Carolina, John and Erik Legge, Melbourne, FL. The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to Lisa Pyles Southern Living home and wonderful caring staff for making her last four months very special and peaceful. Especially difficult to leave behind the humming bird garden. Hospice Vitas for excellent care providers that do remarkable jobs 7 days 24 hours. At Theresa's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Theresa had a very special love of all animals. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Mid Florida Sheltie Rescue c/o Barbara Davis 1480 Meadowbrook Rd NE, Palm Bay, Florida 32905 or SPCA of Brevard 6035 Sisson Road, Titusville, Florida 32780. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Brevard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved