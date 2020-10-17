Theresa Legge
Titusville - Theresa Frances Perry Legge, age 79 passed away at southern Living Assisted Living on October 16, 2020. She was born January 18, 1941 in Kittanning, PA to the late Louis and Gertrude (Berlinger). Theresa attended Ford City High, Ford City, PA. She began her career in 1969 as a secretary with the Sentinel Star in Cocoa, Florida. She joined Florida Today in 1978 as an Advertising Sales Representative until her retirement in 1997. Theresa leaves behind her four children Mark Roberts of Tarentum, PA, Anita (Tim) Fields, Grandsons Zane, Perry, Jake Fields Titusville, FL, Maria (Boyd) Rowe, grandchildren, Remington and Anna Rowe, Melbourne, FL, Son Paul (Mariela Aricap) Legge, grandchildren Michael Crain, Paul, Carolina, John and Erik Legge, Melbourne, FL. The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to Lisa Pyles Southern Living home and wonderful caring staff for making her last four months very special and peaceful. Especially difficult to leave behind the humming bird garden. Hospice Vitas for excellent care providers that do remarkable jobs 7 days 24 hours. At Theresa's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Theresa had a very special love of all animals. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Mid Florida Sheltie Rescue c/o Barbara Davis 1480 Meadowbrook Rd NE, Palm Bay, Florida 32905 or SPCA of Brevard 6035 Sisson Road, Titusville, Florida 32780. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com