Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
The First Baptist Church
Cape Canaveral, FL
Thomas A. Jones

- - Entered into rest on Tuesday, February 19 at the age of 62 Tom was a native of Florida he graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelors degree in special education…

He resided in Port Charlotte, Fl and was a member of the First Methodist Church. Family members include his mother Alvera "P-nut" Jones, sister Norma Calabrese (Tom) one nephew and two nieces..He is predeceased by his father O.A. "Jack" Jones Memorial service will be held at3:30 Sunday, February 24 at the first Baptist Church of Cape Canaveral with Pastor Meyer's officiating

In Lieu of flowers, please make your donations to The First Baptist Church of Cape Canaveral ..
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 22, 2019
