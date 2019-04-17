Services
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
(321) 727-3977
Thomas Tompkins
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas B Tompkins, Jr.

Palm Bay - Thomas Broshell Tompkins Jr., age 90, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Monday April 15, 2019. Thomas was born October 18, 1928 in Georgetown County, South Carolina.

Thomas retired as a maintenance engineer for the Colonial Baking Company. He proudly served in the Army and was a Korean War Veteran. In his free time Thomas was a avid fisherman and spent many enjoyable hours out on the river.

He is survived by his wife Sue, son Tommy Tompkins, III, his daughters Nancy Duncan Tompkins (Bill) and Cindy Tompkins, grandchildren Michael Smith, Lindsay Bondinell and Kelsey Tompkins, great-grandchildren Dakota Smith, Kyler Smith and Emily and Dylan Bondinell, his brothers Hassie Tompkins and Danny Tompkins and his sister Betty Ray. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Thomas B Tompkins, Sr and Elizabeth Russ Tompkins, brothers, Cecil (Bubby) Tompkins, Ralph Tompkins and Louis Tompkins.

There will be a visitation held on Friday, April 19 from 10am-12pm at Fountainhead Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 12pm. Entombment will follow at Fountainhead Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Tompkins family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 17, 2019
