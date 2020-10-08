1/1
Thomas Edwin "Ed" Heiber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Edwin "Ed" Heiber

Indian Harbour Beach - Thomas Edwin "Ed" Heiber, 86, of Indian Harbour Beach passed away at his home on October 6, 2020.

Born in Brownsville, Indiana, Ed came to Brevard in 1965. He worked as a teacher for Brevard County schools and was also a proud veteran of the United States Army. Ed was preceded in death by his sister Jeanie, niece, Stephanie and son-in-law Brian.

Ed is survived by his wife, Nora Heiber; daughters, Lisa Karcher and Ellen Heiber, and grandsons Kendall and Evan Karcher.

Ed was a devoted husband and Father, who put family first; a beloved "Poppy" to his grandsons and "Coach" to those who attended Central Jr High over his 40 years as Athletic Director. Ultimately, Ed was the kindest, funniest, most caring man who never met a stranger. He was loved and respected and will be dearly missed by many.

Donations in Ed's name may be made to Hospice of Health First Foundation at 1350 S. Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL 32901 or online at www.hfgive.org

Ed's funeral ceremony will be held privately.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved