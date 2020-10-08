Thomas Edwin "Ed" Heiber
Indian Harbour Beach - Thomas Edwin "Ed" Heiber, 86, of Indian Harbour Beach passed away at his home on October 6, 2020.
Born in Brownsville, Indiana, Ed came to Brevard in 1965. He worked as a teacher for Brevard County schools and was also a proud veteran of the United States Army. Ed was preceded in death by his sister Jeanie, niece, Stephanie and son-in-law Brian.
Ed is survived by his wife, Nora Heiber; daughters, Lisa Karcher and Ellen Heiber, and grandsons Kendall and Evan Karcher.
Ed was a devoted husband and Father, who put family first; a beloved "Poppy" to his grandsons and "Coach" to those who attended Central Jr High over his 40 years as Athletic Director. Ultimately, Ed was the kindest, funniest, most caring man who never met a stranger. He was loved and respected and will be dearly missed by many.
Donations in Ed's name may be made to Hospice of Health First Foundation at 1350 S. Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL 32901 or online at www.hfgive.org
Ed's funeral ceremony will be held privately.