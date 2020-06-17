Thomas H. Guill
Satellite Beach - Thomas Henry Guill, 91, of Satellite Beach, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1928 in Sutherlin, VA to Willard Vaden and Patsy Guill nee Chaney. Tom served his country honorably in the US Army and Air Force during Korea and Vietnam before retiring after 28 years of active duty with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was awarded numerous decorations including the Bronze Star. He continued to serve with the space program for over 13 years working with EG & G and Pan Am. Tom was a true family man who valued his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the PAFB Golf Community. He fought the Covid-19 virus as valiantly as he did when bearing the uniform of our armed forces.
He was predeceased by his son, Lee, in 2008.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years; Mildred, children; Thomas V. Guill (Gina), Debbie Johnson (Greg), and Lisa Maxson (Chris), grandchildren; Alex, Brett, Roman, Koneta, and Karly, and a loving extended family and friends.
Due to the pandemic services will be held privately.
Tom's memorial page may be visited at www.beachfuneralhome.com.
Satellite Beach - Thomas Henry Guill, 91, of Satellite Beach, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1928 in Sutherlin, VA to Willard Vaden and Patsy Guill nee Chaney. Tom served his country honorably in the US Army and Air Force during Korea and Vietnam before retiring after 28 years of active duty with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was awarded numerous decorations including the Bronze Star. He continued to serve with the space program for over 13 years working with EG & G and Pan Am. Tom was a true family man who valued his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the PAFB Golf Community. He fought the Covid-19 virus as valiantly as he did when bearing the uniform of our armed forces.
He was predeceased by his son, Lee, in 2008.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years; Mildred, children; Thomas V. Guill (Gina), Debbie Johnson (Greg), and Lisa Maxson (Chris), grandchildren; Alex, Brett, Roman, Koneta, and Karly, and a loving extended family and friends.
Due to the pandemic services will be held privately.
Tom's memorial page may be visited at www.beachfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.