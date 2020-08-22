1/
Thomas Jefferson Steenbergen Jr.
Melbourne FL - Tom died at Life Care of Melbourne on 8/19, where he lived the past 5 years .

He would have been 91 on 9/1.Tom, son of the Reverend T.J. and Margaret Steenbergen (dec'd), wife, Alice Anderson (dec'd) survived by their beloved son Thomas J. Steenbergen III, grandsons, Samuel and Noah. 3 siblings, Mable Blanton, Rodney Steenbergen ( dec'd) and survived by Mary"Fran" Durbin.After his service in the Army he married Alice in Punxsutawney, PA. They made their home in Hamilton, OH. Tom, was a highly sought after custom home builder, known for his perfectionism & attention to detail. Alice was a well loved teacher at Lincoln School. In retirement they wintered in Melbourne and summered PA.

Tom will be remembered for his laughter and songs.

The family is grateful to the staff at Life Care. No service planned

He is where he prayed to be, with our Lord.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
