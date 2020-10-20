Thomas Joseph Gainty



Cape Canaveral - Thomas Joseph Gainty, 88, passed away in Cape Canaveral, Florida on October 15. Tom, better known as TG, was well-known for his friendly demeanor and quick wit and he was loved by many. He was very active and was a regular at Jetty Park, walking or jogging along the ocean.



Tom was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 25, 1932, the eldest of 4 siblings in the Gainty family. He graduated from Wethersfield, CT High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from technical college in Hartford, CT, with a degree in computer science. For most of his career, he worked for the U.S. Navy on nuclear submarine computer systems as a contractor with Librascope, relocating the family periodically from one naval shipyard to another in CT, NH, CA, and HI. Later, he continued his strong interest in computers, working for Logical Solutions in Maine.



He is survived by his long-term partner, Inge Van Bylevelt; his sister Anne (John) Gullen; his children Christine (John) Lipa, Diane (Marc) Carbonneau, Lisa (Christopher St. Pierre), and Rachel; his grandchildren Nathaniel, Karen, Jennifer, Diane, Samuel, Benjamin, and Annabel; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geralda Martin Gainty, his son, Edward Thomas Gainty, his brother Edward Francis Gainty, and his sister Patricia (Richard) Stewart.



A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.









