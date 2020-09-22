Dr. Thomas Joseph Philpot
Orlando - Dr. Thomas Joseph Philpot, age 82, passed away peacefully on September, 16th 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones at his home in Orlando, Florida. Tom was born in Branford, Florida on October 31st, 1937 to Irvin and Mary Evelyn Philpot and was the third of seven brothers and sisters. Tom fathered three children with his former wife Carol Jensen. He believed in the importance of education and was proud that all three of his children obtained advanced degrees. Tom married his loving wife of twenty years, Linda Harper, M.D, on January 14th, 2000.
Tom earned Bachelor of Science (1959) and Doctor of Medicine (1963) degrees from the University of Florida, interned in Savannah, Georgia and served as a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1964-68 at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
Tom began a private pediatric practice in Rockledge, Florida in 1968 which served the needs of children on the Space Coast for 50+ years. During his remarkable career he established Children's Medical Services (1973) in Brevard County; served on, and as Chairman of, the board of directors of Wuesthoff Health Systems (1980-2000); worked tirelessly with Child Protective Services for 15 years; was instrumental in bringing Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health to the State of Florida (1987); and was the founding partner of the Pediatrics of Brevard (1990). He was also on the Board of Trustees at SunTrust for 10 years.
Tom had tremendous impact on the community through both his personal and professional life, and long following retirement had friendly encounters with former patients in the most unexpected places around the world. Tom was a wellspring of jokes and loved to plan playful pranks on his friends and family. He was an avid card and tennis player. Tom was a life-long fan of the Florida Gators and later in life enjoyed throwing stale bread at innocent ducks.
Tom was well loved and respected by all who knew him and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Linda Harper, M D., his sons Daniel and Rex (Yvonne) and daughter Angela DeBernardo (Dr. Rob DeBernardo), a brother David Philpot, sisters Virginia Rosen and Anne Philpot-Pare, and six grandchildren.
Services are currently planned for the Spring of 2021, further information will be provided on www.NewcomerOrlando.com
as these are determined.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.