Thomas Kinkaid Kimmel, Jr. 75, a former Naval Officer, and a retired Special Agent for the FBI, died of cancer on October 23, 2019 peacefully at his home in Cocoa Beach, FL with his family at his side.
A 1966 Graduate of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Tom served on multiple warships during the Vietnam War including the USS Taussig, USS Bordelon, and USS Manitowoc. Tom separated from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in 1971.
After attending John Marshall Law School, Tom joined the FBI where he served more than 25 years working on criminal and espionage matters and investigating major spy scandals in the Cleveland, Dallas, and Philadelphia offices as well as at CIA and FBI Headquarters.
Lieutenant Commander Kimmel was the eldest grandson of the late Rear Admiral Husband E. Kimmel who was commander of the Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked on December 7, 1941. After retirement, Tom passionately worked to restore the honor of his grandfather, who was blamed for the success of the Japanese attack and manipulated into retirement. The struggle continues today, and more information regarding Tom's efforts can be found online.
Tom Kimmel was preceded in death by his first wife Kathryn Lewis Kimmel.
Survivors include his wife Judith of Cocoa Beach; three children Thomas III, Cassin, and John; two step-children, Ryan and Jillian; his siblings Virginia, Husband II, and William; and thirteen grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 2pm at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach, FL. A private burial ceremony will be held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Tom requested that donations be made to charities of your choice.
www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019