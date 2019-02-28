Services
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
For more information about
Thomas Mason
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Mason


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Mason Obituary
Thomas Mason

Merritt Island - Thomas Mason 79, of Merritt Island, passed away February 25, 2019.

He was a Navy veteran and a retired Captain for the airlines. Thomas was a very devoted family man and will be loved and missed by his family. He is predeceased by his wife Joan G. Mason.

Surviving are his sons, Raymond Mason (Jody) of Boca Raton, FL and Thomas Michael Mason (Kristi Lynn) of New Bern; brother, Ronald Mason (Joan) of Straits; grandchildren; Shane A. Mason and Connor A. Mason.

Services will be held in Merritt Island, FL.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Mason family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cotten Funeral Home
Download Now