Thomas Mason
Merritt Island - Thomas Mason 79, of Merritt Island, passed away February 25, 2019.
He was a Navy veteran and a retired Captain for the airlines. Thomas was a very devoted family man and will be loved and missed by his family. He is predeceased by his wife Joan G. Mason.
Surviving are his sons, Raymond Mason (Jody) of Boca Raton, FL and Thomas Michael Mason (Kristi Lynn) of New Bern; brother, Ronald Mason (Joan) of Straits; grandchildren; Shane A. Mason and Connor A. Mason.
Services will be held in Merritt Island, FL.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Mason family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 28, 2019