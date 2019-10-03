|
Thomas McCormick
Melbourne Beach - Thomas J. McCormick died peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Originally of South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Tom lived a full and vibrant life and spent his last days surrounded by his family. Tom served his country in the United States Air Force in Korea and in the Air Force Reserves and later was a civil engineer and architect in Washington, D.C. and Miami. Among his many achievements, he participated in the design of the Miami Metrorail and the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building. He called Lee Ann, his wife of 38 years, "Mrs. Wonderful" and "the love of his life." Their marriage reflected a life well-lived, full of joy, singing, dancing, exploration and friendship. Tom and Lee Ann traveled to all seven continents and made rounds to their many family members and friends with equal zeal. Tom believed the beachside home he shared with Lee Ann was paradise, where they enjoyed watching the sunset and moonrise every chance they had.
Tom is survived by 5 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on November 9, 2019 at St. James Church in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. Tom's burial will take place at a later time at Arlington National Cemetery.
He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends. May he rest in peace. Beaucoup.
