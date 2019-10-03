Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas McCormick Obituary
Thomas McCormick

Melbourne Beach - Thomas J. McCormick died peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Originally of South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Tom lived a full and vibrant life and spent his last days surrounded by his family. Tom served his country in the United States Air Force in Korea and in the Air Force Reserves and later was a civil engineer and architect in Washington, D.C. and Miami. Among his many achievements, he participated in the design of the Miami Metrorail and the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building. He called Lee Ann, his wife of 38 years, "Mrs. Wonderful" and "the love of his life." Their marriage reflected a life well-lived, full of joy, singing, dancing, exploration and friendship. Tom and Lee Ann traveled to all seven continents and made rounds to their many family members and friends with equal zeal. Tom believed the beachside home he shared with Lee Ann was paradise, where they enjoyed watching the sunset and moonrise every chance they had.

Tom is survived by 5 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on November 9, 2019 at St. James Church in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. Tom's burial will take place at a later time at Arlington National Cemetery.

He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends. May he rest in peace. Beaucoup.

Floral Arrangements for the Funeral Mass, please contact Matt's Designs Florist 724.205.8814.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now