Thomas Mead Obituary
Thomas Mead

Titusville - Thomas Mead (Pop) beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 88.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he served as a Marine during The Korean War. After working as a mechanic and car dealership service manager, he retired and moved from Ossining, NY to Titusville in 1998.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Catherine; Children Kathy, Nancy (Ekam), Sally; Grandchildren David (Erin), Katie (Adam), Kelly, Randy, Jesse; Great-Grandchildren Ryan, Kaylee, Katharine, Joseph, Elora; and Sister Evelyn.

Known as an avid golfer and poker player, Tom loved his family above all else and was happiest when surrounded by them.

A viewing will be Sunday from 4-6 pm at North Brevard Funeral Home. A Catholic Mass will be held at 10 am Monday at St Teresa Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Teresa Church or School, Titusville, Fl.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
