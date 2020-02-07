|
Thomas Peter Kabaservice
Dr. Thomas Peter Kabaservice passed into the next life on Tuesday, February 4 at his home in West Melbourne after a long illness. He was born on December 15, 1938 and was 81 years old.
Dr. Kabaservice was born in Brooklyn, New York, the eldest child of Peter and Ann (Maslauskas) Kabaservice. He grew up in Queens and on Long Island. He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and Cooper Union in Manhattan, later earning a master's degree from New York University and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Yale University. He married Marcia (Fodor) in 1965 and they raised four children.
He worked on microwave technologies and advanced microelectronics for several companies during the 1960s and '70s, including Norden, United Technologies, and MITRE. He also was a professor at Virginia Tech, held a research fellowship at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and wrote the pioneering work Applied Microelectronics. In 1980, he moved to the Melbourne area to work for Harris Corporation, where he was senior systems engineer for several divisions.
Dr. Kabaservice will be remembered by his many friends for his wit, brilliance, warm and outgoing nature, and deep love for his family. He was a member of Sigma Xi and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and a national director of the International Council of Systems Engineering. He contributed his leadership talents to the Melbourne community, serving as a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts as well as president of the Melbourne Chamber Music Society and the Palm Bay Promenaders Square Dance Club. He also was a skilled tennis player and golfer and enjoyed reading, fishing, and gardening.
His wake will be held at the Brownlie and Maxwell Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and his funeral will take place on Monday, February 10 at 1:00 PM at the historic St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1422 Miller Street in Palm Bay. A celebration of his life will be held after the burial at Rooney's restaurant on Palm Bay Road. Dr. Kabaservice is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia, to whom he was married for 54 years; his children Geoffrey (Washington, D.C.), Marah (Rutledge, Tenn.), Jesse (Melbourne Beach, Fla.), and Ted (Oviedo, Fla.); his grandchildren, Maylin and Ellison; and his brothers, Paul and John.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020