Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
Florida Memorial Gardens
Satellite Beach - Thomas Samuel LoCastro, a proud 95 years old and a 59-year resident of Satellite Beach, passed away on the evening of March 23, 2020 in Tallahassee. He was predeceased by his beautiful bride of 63 years, Dorothy June Jones of St. Johns, Newfoundland, his parents John Vincenzo LoCastro and Rose DiChristina of Buffalo, New York and his eldest grandson, Thomas Roy LoCastro of Tallahassee. He is survived by his children: John (Diane) LoCastro of Tallahassee, Barbara (Stephen) Parker of Jacksonville, Guy (Dana) LoCastro of Melbourne and Mark (Maya) LoCastro of Fernandina Beach; his grandchildren Meghan and Raymond Hicks, Richard LoCastro, Sam Parker, Jake Parker, Nick LoCastro and Alex LoCastro; and great-grandchild Parker Hicks.

Tom served in the U.S. Navy during WWII stationed at Argentia, Newfoundland and met Junie at the St. Johns USO. They married in 1946 and lived in Buffalo until Tom hired on with Pan American Airways at Cape Canaveral in 1959. He supported various space vehicle programs and worked quality control for 30 years with Pan Am and ended his 33 years on the Eastern Range with Computer Sciences Raytheon in 1992. Tom loved his family, Florida and good Italian red wine.

The immediate family will have a graveside service (due to COVID-19 limits) at Florida Memorial Gardens on March 27th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Thomas S. LoCastro Memorial Fund at , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 (stjude.org) or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308 (bigbendhospice.org).
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
