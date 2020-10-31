1/
Thomas "Bud" Vanderwyst
Thomas "Bud" Vanderwyst

Melbourne - Vanderwyst, Thomas O. (Bud), 87, passed away peacefully in Melbourne, Florida on Oct. 28, 2020.

Born and raised in Parma Heights, Ohio. Upon graduation from Parma Shaft High School, he served four years in the Navy as a chaplain's assistant.

Bud moved to Plantation Florida where he opened Lantern Bookstore. Bud spent his spare time pursuing his love of writing.

He later sold the store and moved to Melbourne Florida to be near family. Bud's love of books eventually brought him to the Brevard County Library, where he worked until retirement.

Bud never married and is survived by his two sisters, Cheryl Tice (Joe) and Donna Adkins' both of Palm Bay, Florida.

A visitation is being held at The Life Event Center at Florida Memorial on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at 1 pm and it will be followed shortly by a funeral service at 2 pm.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
