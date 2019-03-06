|
Thongmee "Noy" Henderson
Rockledge - Thongmee "Noy" Henderson went home to be with her Lord on March 2, 2019, after a short but gallantly fought battle with cancer. Noy was born on Nov 16, 1949 near the village of Chok Chai, Thailand. She spent her early life in Thailand, but most of her life was lived in the U.S.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Henderson, of Rockledge; her dog, Happy; her son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Janet; grandson, Tyler Henderson, all of Melbourne FL; her daughter, Natalie, son-in-law, Jordan; granddaughters, Adelaide and Annabelle Arnold of Kosice Slovakia; sister-in-law, Karen Overly of Merritt Island and also family members in Thailand.
Noy became a US citizen in 1999, and loved her USA. She was a talented gardener loved plants, she was an animal lover, especially dogs, she also loved to travel. Her egg rolls, Thai soup and fried rice were renowned on three continents. She was a kind, gentle, caring person who always put others first. Her love for her husband, children and grandchildren was only surpassed by her faith and love in God.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 6, 2019