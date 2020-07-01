Tiffany N. Long
Melbourne - Tiffany Nostrand Long, 44, of Satellite Beach, passed away on June 28, 2020. She was born and raised in Satellite Beach on September 26, 1975. She was a dental hygienist who enjoyed fitness and spending time in her pool. She had a devoted love to her God, husband, children, family and dogs.
Survivors include her beloved husband; John Long, parents; Jack and Judy Nostrand, children; Alyse Hendrix and Bryce Gerhart, siblings; Rick Nostrand, Tracy Brewer and Lauri Bublitz, LilyBurns and a large loving extended family and friends.
Tiffany's memorial page may be visited at www.beachfuneralhome.com
