Tiffany N. Long
1975 - 2020
Tiffany N. Long

Melbourne - Tiffany Nostrand Long, 44, of Satellite Beach, passed away on June 28, 2020. She was born and raised in Satellite Beach on September 26, 1975. She was a dental hygienist who enjoyed fitness and spending time in her pool. She had a devoted love to her God, husband, children, family and dogs.

Survivors include her beloved husband; John Long, parents; Jack and Judy Nostrand, children; Alyse Hendrix and Bryce Gerhart, siblings; Rick Nostrand, Tracy Brewer and Lauri Bublitz, LilyBurns and a large loving extended family and friends.

Tiffany's memorial page may be visited at www.beachfuneralhome.com.




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beach Funeral Home - East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
