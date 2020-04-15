|
Timothy F. Dugan
It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy F. Dugan announces his passing, on Monday April 13, 2020 at the age of 62 years as the result of endocarditis (heart valve infection).
Born December 13, 1957 in Kingston, New York to an IBM family, Tim moved with his parents and siblings to Satellite Beach, Florida in 1962. Tim attended Surfside Elementary, DeLaura Jr. High and Satellite High Schools, Brevard Community College and the University of South Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents, Owen and Helen Dugan, who were longtime Satellite Beach residents.
Tim will be remembered by his wife Tricia, son Cameron, daughter Paige and their mother Karen; his brothers Patrick and Kevin; sister Nancy; nephews Steven, Justin, Michael and Owen; nieces Molly and Brighid; grand niece Anyston; and grand nephew Bodie.
Plans for a paddle out at Pelican Beach in Satellite Beach will be announced when social conditions are resumed.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020