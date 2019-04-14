Resources
1/29/1973 - 4/14/2018

To My Beloved Son Tim on your First Heaven Anniversary I know you are walking in sunshine surrounded by God's love. Thank you for all the happiness you gave me; your smiles, hugs and tender ways. How I wish I could hold you one more time....It broke my heart to lose you, but you did not go alone; for part of me went with you on the day God called you home. Loving you and missing you my son, my heart.

Forever...Mom
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 14, 2019
