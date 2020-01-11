|
|
Timothy "TA" Lee Anderson
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our brother, uncle, and friend, Timothy "TA" Lee Anderson. Tim passed away, Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 55, in the presence of family and friends.
Tim was born October 8, 1964. A native of Cape Canaveral, Tim made a career from his love of fishing and diving, as a commercial fisherman, supplying many of the Port's wholesale and retail fisheries and restaurants. Tim spent much of his youth surfing and skateboarding with his friends. He was known for his infectious smile and his kind compassionate spirit. He was a loving son and trusted friend to those who knew him. Although he will be greatly missed by all, we know he is in the loving embrace of God and his parents.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Dave "Mr. A" and mother, Patty "Ms. A"; grandparents, Bill & Estelle Fox and Robert & Reba Bell; and his beloved cat, Tripod. He is survived by his twin sister, Kim Powell; her husband Lenny; niece Kinley; and brother, Dan Anderson; nephews, David and Doug; and niece Maddy; Aunt Linda Deel; and cousins, Missy, Mike, Ronald, Donald and Chris.
Please look to "CBHS in Memory Of" Facebook posts (public group) for announcements regarding a "Paddle Out" to be scheduled in the Spring. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Sunday, January 19th at 2pm at Wild Ocean Market at Port Canaveral, 710 Bluewater Drive.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020