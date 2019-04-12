|
Timothy Miller
- - 8 April 2019, Timothy Andrew Miller, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully. Tim lived with cancer for 4 years while continuing to live his life to the fullest. Born in Edmeston, New York, Tim joined the Army after high school, served in Türkiye, and met his future wife Nazan during a pickup soccer game. Tim was preceded in death by father, Charles Robert Miller, and brother Allen Robert Miller. Tim is survived by wife Nazan, daughters Melia Aleyna Miller, Jesse Sila Miller, and Samantha Ece Miller, mother, Mary Eugenia Parker, and sister Ruth Anne Miller Hill. A military service will be held Friday, 12 April 2019 at 11:00am. Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S. 1 N, Mims, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 12, 2019