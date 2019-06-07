|
|
Timothy Richter
Melbourne, FL - James Timothy Richter, 29, of Melbourne passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019. Tim was a lifelong resident of Brevard County a Professional Truck Driver and an avid wrestling fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Avery Jaymes Richter and her mother, Andrea Godbey, parents, Rod and Cheryl Richter, sister, Amy Hatfield a brother, Greg (Grace) Richter, and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Friday June 7th from 5 until 8pm at the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday June 8th at 12:30pm in the Riverside Baptist Church, Indialantic, FL. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 7, 2019