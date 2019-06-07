Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Riverside Baptist Church
Indialantic, FL
View Map
Melbourne, FL - James Timothy Richter, 29, of Melbourne passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019. Tim was a lifelong resident of Brevard County a Professional Truck Driver and an avid wrestling fan.

Survivors include his daughter, Avery Jaymes Richter and her mother, Andrea Godbey, parents, Rod and Cheryl Richter, sister, Amy Hatfield a brother, Greg (Grace) Richter, and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Friday June 7th from 5 until 8pm at the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday June 8th at 12:30pm in the Riverside Baptist Church, Indialantic, FL. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 7, 2019
