Tom Schwartz
Rockledge - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas "Tom" Schwartz, age 89, passed away on June 19, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from the Manhattan High School of Aviation Trades in 1949.
During the Korean War, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy, after which he received an appointment to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. upon graduating from the Academy in 1956, he accepted a commission in the U.S. Air Force and served for 27 years supporting a number of major weapons systems acquisition programs. His military career included assignments in England and throughout the United States, and graduate programs at the Air Force Institute of Technology and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. After separating from the Air Force, Tom worked for Computer Sciences corporation for 10 years supporting Army and Air Force intelligence and physical security programs.
He retired in 1996 and moved to Melbourne, FL shortly thereafter to pursue a number of interests: volunteering, traveling, cruising, baking and writing suspense novels and children's stories, including the environmental-themed "How Mother Flowered the Fields." Tom was an active Academy alumnus, serving several terms as a Blue and Gold Officer, Secretary/Treasurer of the Space Coast Chapter, and a member of U.S. Congressman Posey's Nominations Committee for Naval Academy applicants. Caring and loving, generous in all respects and intellectually inquisitive are but a few of the virtues Tom personified. He will be missed all those who loved and knew him!
Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Merle; children, Marc (fiancée Angelika), Debbie (husband Brian); grandchildren, Ryan (wife Alex), Adam (wife Julia), Courtney, Ariel and Becca; great grandchildren, Briley, Skyla, Tobe; sister, Frances (husband Allan).
A service will be held at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial in Rockledge, FL on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00pm with internment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Friends of the Jewish Chapel at the United States Naval Academy, 326 First Street, Suite 22, Annapolis, MD 21403. www.fojcusna.org
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.