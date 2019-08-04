Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Resources
1940 - 2019
Tommy Strasser Obituary
Tommy Strasser

Malabar, FL - Tommy Strasser, 78 of Malabar passed away on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at his home. He was born in Oshkosh, WI, moved to Melbourne in the 50's, and graduated from Melbourne High School and Rollins College. He served in the US Air Force and retired as an Aerospace Program Manager for Harris GASD. He loved SCUBA diving and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Paulette, son Michael, daughter Dorothy, grandchildren Heather, Jessica, Michelle and Tommy, and one great-grandchild Carter.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday August 10th from 3pm-5pm in the Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Chapel. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019
