Tracey Fentress


1961 - 2019
Tracey Fentress Obituary
Tracey Fentress

Indialantic - Tracey D. Fentress, 58

Formerly of Virginia Beach, VA; a resident of Melbourne, FL passed away July 30, 2019.

She leaves behind her family in Virginia & her special friend

Tony Griffith in Melbourne who has been an important part

of her life & took special care of her during her illness.

Tracey was a free spirit who was her happiest when she was walking the beach with the sun on her face & her toes in the sand; beach combing with her faithful companion, Sebastian.

A celebration of Tracey's life will be held in Virginia Beach.

Arrangements by Davis Seawinds Funeral Home
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019
