Tracey Fentress
Indialantic - Tracey D. Fentress, 58
Formerly of Virginia Beach, VA; a resident of Melbourne, FL passed away July 30, 2019.
She leaves behind her family in Virginia & her special friend
Tony Griffith in Melbourne who has been an important part
of her life & took special care of her during her illness.
Tracey was a free spirit who was her happiest when she was walking the beach with the sun on her face & her toes in the sand; beach combing with her faithful companion, Sebastian.
A celebration of Tracey's life will be held in Virginia Beach.
Arrangements by Davis Seawinds Funeral Home
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019