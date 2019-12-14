|
|
Tracey Lynn Marcott Turner
Palm Bay - Tracey Lynn Marcott Turner, 55, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Tracey was born on April 1, 1964 in Southampton, NY to Roger and Rita Marcott. She is preceded in death by her brother, Roger Dale Marcott and mother-in-law, Geraldine M. Turner.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Scott Turner; a daughter, Coty Turner; parents, Roger and Rita Marcott; sister, Jacqueline Gurley; father-in-law, Joe Turner and Mary Denton; sister-in-law, Joey Marcott; and niece, Holly Marcott.
She loved the outdoors, animals, and was always willing to help family or friends in need.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21 at Pelican Beach Park from 12:00 to 4:00 P.M., 1525 Hwy A1A, Satellite Beach, 32937.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay. Condolences online at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019